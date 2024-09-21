Ieq Capital LLC Buys 4,974 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,345 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $1,070,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $6,534,000. Delaney Dennis R raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 46,634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 155.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $117.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.15. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The company has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

