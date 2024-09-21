Ieq Capital LLC Has $6.52 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,421 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 37,581 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

