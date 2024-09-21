Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $177.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $178.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.23 and a 200-day moving average of $156.74.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,890 shares of company stock worth $10,853,407. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

