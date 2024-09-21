Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,658,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,662,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 111,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of KRE stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.03. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

