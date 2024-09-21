Sei Investments Co. Has $138.80 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 620,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125,678 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Workday worth $138,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Workday by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Workday by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total value of $12,532,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 674,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,841,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total value of $12,532,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 674,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,841,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $17,525,885.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,059,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,402 shares of company stock valued at $109,864,184 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.48.

Workday stock opened at $248.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.30. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

