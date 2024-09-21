Sei Investments Co. Buys 89,132 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,554,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 89,132 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.26% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $143,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,061,277,000 after purchasing an additional 600,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,347,000 after buying an additional 809,605 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,098,000 after buying an additional 393,109 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,695,000 after buying an additional 2,390,137 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,103,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,526 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,916.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,916.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,218,138. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE EW opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

