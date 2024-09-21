Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 555,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,878 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $132,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 79.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 107,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,627,000 after purchasing an additional 47,833 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 61.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 897,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,573,000 after buying an additional 31,655 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Ecolab by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 162,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,761,000 after buying an additional 111,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $251.44 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $253.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.33 and a 200-day moving average of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,446.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.