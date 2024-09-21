Sei Investments Co. Acquires 40,924 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 869,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,924 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GATX were worth $115,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 155.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in GATX in the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $138.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.27. GATX Co. has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). GATX had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

About GATX

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.