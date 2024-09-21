Tcwp LLC Sells 3,220 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tcwp LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Tcwp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 694,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,832,000 after purchasing an additional 62,965 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,101,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 434,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 257,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 108,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

