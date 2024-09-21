Auxier Asset Management Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,791,000 after buying an additional 23,719 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,883,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $93.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

