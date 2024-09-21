Auxier Asset Management Sells 180 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Auxier Asset Management lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $153.29 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $152.60 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.74.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

