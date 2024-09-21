Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Sold by Arista Wealth Management LLC

Arista Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,373 shares during the quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 754.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $25.49 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

