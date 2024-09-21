Tcwp LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tcwp LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Tcwp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 50,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 747,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,282,000 after acquiring an additional 197,298 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,380,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

