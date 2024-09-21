Jet Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $15.57 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $187,057.41 and approximately $15.57 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008931 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,145.30 or 0.99955715 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008063 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00011002 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

