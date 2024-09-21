SOLVE One Day Trading Volume Tops $157,541.93 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $157,541.93 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000681 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com. SOLVE’s official website is tuumio.com. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

