Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $63,173.28 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $63,173.28 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,248.12 billion and $978.85 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.31 or 0.00540272 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00031677 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00078502 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,757,040 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.