Quantum (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and $35.95 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008931 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,145.30 or 0.99955715 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008063 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $35.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.