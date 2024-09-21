PARSIQ Tops One Day Volume of $950,869.61 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0963 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $25.06 million and approximately $950,869.61 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,256,872 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

