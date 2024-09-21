Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,404,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,768 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $156,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EPD opened at $29.30 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

