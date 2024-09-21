Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Holdings Lowered by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.52% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $154,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Capital International Investors increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,075,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,431,696,000 after purchasing an additional 141,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 360,786 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,855,000 after purchasing an additional 145,453 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $330,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 157,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 2.6 %

MTD stock opened at $1,406.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,408.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,375.15. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,356.25.

View Our Latest Report on MTD

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.