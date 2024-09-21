Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 81,797 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 673,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,797 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $130,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $201.39 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

