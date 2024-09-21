Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $91.95 Million Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,380,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,385 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $91,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,218,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,740,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 244.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 928,597 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,370,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 51.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after buying an additional 367,976 shares during the period.
Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $31.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.
