Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $91.95 Million Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,380,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,385 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $91,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,218,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,740,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 244.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 928,597 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,370,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 51.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after buying an additional 367,976 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $31.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The company had revenue of $222.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

