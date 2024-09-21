Tcwp LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Tcwp LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,291,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,731 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $119,223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,170.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 572,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,174,000 after buying an additional 527,510 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 743,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,350,000 after buying an additional 422,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6,689.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 373,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,432,000 after acquiring an additional 367,906 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW opened at $149.39 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.10 and its 200 day moving average is $141.44.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.