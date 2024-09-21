argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,477 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in argenx were worth $164,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of argenx by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of argenx stock opened at $533.00 on Friday. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $554.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $512.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ARGX. Oppenheimer raised shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $546.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on argenx from $519.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.74.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

