Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 191 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total value of $1,941,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,389 shares of company stock worth $14,231,188 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Stock Down 1.4 %

INTU opened at $644.99 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $636.82 and its 200 day moving average is $631.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.