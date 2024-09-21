Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278,794 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.37% of Atlassian worth $168,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $40,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $163.08 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of -258.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.99 and a 200 day moving average of $175.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Baird R W lowered shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Atlassian

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $1,354,736.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $1,354,736.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,399 shares of company stock worth $40,189,629. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.