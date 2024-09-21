iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.9% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,729.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 50,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 47,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 339,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,159,000 after purchasing an additional 155,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $98.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.96 and a 200-day moving average of $93.66.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

