SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,094,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 85.84% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF worth $201,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIQ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $846,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $501,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $239,000.

Get SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF alerts:

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $245.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.91.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Increases Dividend

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.096 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th.

(Free Report)

The SEI Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (SEIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks it perceives as high quality, based on various quality, profitability, and risk factors. SEIQ was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.