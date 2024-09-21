SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $79.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.61. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

