First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Position Boosted by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.