First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,366,000. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 82,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 30,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $617,000.

FTSL stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

