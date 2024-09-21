Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.2% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,570 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,844,000 after acquiring an additional 281,252 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,144,000 after purchasing an additional 494,164 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,432.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after purchasing an additional 436,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,057,000 after purchasing an additional 107,902 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $237.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.15.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

