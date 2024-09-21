Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 26,265 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,265 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September makes up 1.8% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 654.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 188,157 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,444,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,245 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,217,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,008,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS:PSEP opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $735.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

