WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:BTCW) Trading 5.3% Higher

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:BTCW – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.83 and last traded at $67.16. Approximately 45,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 231,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.78.

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.85.

Get WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund by 38.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 354,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,583,000 after acquiring an additional 98,923 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,043,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,105,000.

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BTCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund passively mirrors the performance of Bitcoin, leveraging a Benchmark Rate for valuation. The fund does not engage in direct investment or management of the digital currency BTCW was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.