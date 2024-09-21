Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL) Trading 5.5% Higher

Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 28,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 238,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Notable Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Notable Labs, Ltd. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, develops predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient will clinically respond to their actual treatment.

