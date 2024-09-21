Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL) Trading 5.5% Higher

Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 28,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 238,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Notable Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Notable Labs
Notable Labs Trading Down 6.0 %
Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Notable Labs, Ltd. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Notable Labs
Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, develops predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient will clinically respond to their actual treatment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Notable Labs
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Notable Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Notable Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.