Clean Energy Transition LLP Sells 234,438 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clean Energy Transition LLP lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234,438 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 9.9% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Emerson Electric worth $181,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $574,908,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,583 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $129,670,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.29.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $105.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

