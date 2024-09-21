Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires 3,000,000 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the quarter. Roivant Sciences makes up about 6.4% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $243,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,681 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,506,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 434.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,739,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,686,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after acquiring an additional 58,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 50.3% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,201,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.39.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 2,991.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

