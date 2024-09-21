New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Trading Down 3.8%

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.29 and last traded at C$3.50. 795,428 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 302% from the average session volume of 197,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$701.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.37.

New Found Gold (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

