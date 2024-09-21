Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK) Trading Up 1.8%

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.89 and last traded at $41.79. 6,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 11,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

Virginia National Bankshares Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $221.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter.

Virginia National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Virginia National Bankshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Virginia National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VABK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $3,894,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 4,424.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

Featured Articles

