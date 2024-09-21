Langar Global HealthTech ETF (NYSEARCA:LGHT) Trading 1.1% Higher

Langar Global HealthTech ETF (NYSEARCA:LGHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72. 264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Langar Global HealthTech ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42.

Langar Global HealthTech ETF Company Profile

The Langar Global HealthTech ETF (LGHT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund seeks long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of healthcare technology companies worldwide. LGHT was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Langar.

