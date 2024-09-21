Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.37. Approximately 100,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 83,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCIF. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $83,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

