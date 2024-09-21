Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock Holdings Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360,628 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 1.88% of Mohawk Industries worth $136,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $157.60 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $164.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total value of $102,879.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,881,692.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,415 shares of company stock worth $673,387. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

