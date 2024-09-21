Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $140.87 Million Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,362,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,676 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of LCI Industries worth $140,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,677,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LCI Industries by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,945,000 after acquiring an additional 62,354 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,274,000 after purchasing an additional 97,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.71. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $131.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 114.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

