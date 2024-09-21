Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $135.19 Million Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,399 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $135,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,508,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $2,013,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 65,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

KTB opened at $78.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.79. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 72.43%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KTB. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

