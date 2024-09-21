Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,213,069 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 13,275.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,222,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213,069 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.19% of PVH worth $129,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PVH by 2,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the second quarter worth $231,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 36.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PVH from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

PVH Price Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $97.13 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average is $110.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.