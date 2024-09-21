Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,408,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821,541 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 10.42% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $109,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $1,730,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 188.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 380,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 248,751 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 361,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.4 %

COLL stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 107.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

