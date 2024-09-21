Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 787,934 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,104,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,934 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $119,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,822,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,015,000 after purchasing an additional 397,864 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of REZI stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.81. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

