Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Shares Down 0.1%

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 6,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 11,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.
Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $38.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.78.
Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0666 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Company Profile
The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
