Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Shares Down 0.1%

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 6,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 11,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $38.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF alerts:

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0666 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 388,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,257 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.