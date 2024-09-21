Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.23. 11,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 7,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Procure Space ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80.

Procure Space ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Procure Space ETF Company Profile

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

