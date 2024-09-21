Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.93. 66,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 61,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Southern California Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $274.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern California Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lester Machado sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,829.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the first quarter worth $159,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 25.2% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

